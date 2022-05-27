Collector warns of action against erring hospital staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with health department officials inspected New Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada on Thursday. The Collector warned the hospital staff that strict action will be taken against those failing to provide better services to patients and resorting to irregularities.

In a review meeting held with the officials, Rao called on the doctors and hospital staff to work efficiently.

“The State government is sanctioning crores of funds to improve amenities and make government hospitals accessible for the poor and middle class,” he said and added that in case of lapses in infrastructure, the doctors and hospital staff can directly bring the matter to his notice and it will be resolved on a priority basis.

The Collector further said that the officers and staff should monitor sanitation, security and drug control at the hospital. Hospital authorities should supervise medical assistance to patients. The more vigilant the officers, the more enthusiastic the staff will be, he added. Doctors and staff should be punctual, Rao said.