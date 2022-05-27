STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four of family die in road accident

According to Mopidevi police, all the deceased and injured are relatives and belong to Chinthalamada village of Challapalli mandal.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons, who were on their way to attend a marriage function, died and more than 10 others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling lost control and fell into a ditch near Kasanagar of Mopidevi mandal on Thursday. 

According to Mopidevi police, all the deceased and injured are relatives and belong to Chinthalamada village of Challapalli mandal. They  were going to Peddaprolu village. The deceased were identified as Gurram Vijaya, 40, Kona Venkateswarlu , 70, Burepalli Koteswaramma, 55, and Burepalli Ramana, 50. The negligence of the driver is said to be the reason behind the accident. 

Noticing the mishap, passersby rushed to the spot and alerted police, who shifted all the injured to the Machilipatnam Government Hospital. “Based on a statement from the injured, police registered a case and investigation is on. It is learnt that more than 20 persons were travelling in the maxi-cab,” said the police. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of four members of a family.

