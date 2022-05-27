Now, Rs 40 lakh ‘Bandicoot’ will clear drains in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation-New Delhi (ONGC) has handed over a bandicoot machine worth Rs 39.52 lakh to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to improve sewage treatment process as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

ONGC executive director Amit Narayana along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar flagged off the machine on Thursday. This machine can clean manholes. The cameras installed in the drone unit will detect obstruction of sewer flow and the machine will remove it. Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil said that it was commendable that corporates voluntarily recognise needs of the city as part of the CSR initiative.

He thanked ONGC for providing the manhole cleaning machine for efficient management of the underground sewerage system.Amit Narayan said that they want to contribute their share to various initiatives taken up by the corporation to protect the environment and provide clean air and clean environment to the people. Deputy Mayor A Shailaja Reddy and VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao were also present.