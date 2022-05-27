Tension in market as vendors attack VMC staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mild tension prevailed for a while at Kedareswarapeta Fruit Market here when the roadside vendors reportedly attacked the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) staff, who were clearing encroachment. Responding to several complaints received from a section of the public, the VMC staff and estate wing officials of the civic body conducted a drive to clear the encroachment.

Irked over the drive, a few vendors entered into heated arguments with the staff and resorted to jostling. With the situation going out of control, the police personnel rushed to the spot and interacted with both the parties to restore normalcy at the market.

One of the traders, Pydi Manikyam, said that for years they have been operating their business on the roadside.“Summer season is very crucial for us as we can manage to earn little money by selling mangoes. I wonder why the officials are showing much enthusiasm to clear the encroachments during this season, while keeping mum all these months,” he rued.

In a statement issued on Thursday, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the traders have to obtain valid permissions from the civic body to carry out their business on the roads.However, some traders continued their business without obtaining permission despite repeated warnings.With no option left, the staff carried out a drive and removed the encroachments disrupting the traffic movement, he said.