Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

On Friday morning, Janakai Ramaiah admitted her to a private hospital claiming that Purnima died by suicide and informed her family.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 37-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence near Benz Circle locality in Vijayawada on Friday. According to Patamata police, the deceased woman was identified as Meda Purnima, who got married to Janaki Ramaiah, who is an assistant engineer in the Irrigation department, 10 year ago. The woman’s family alleged that her husband and in-laws killed her for extra dowry.

Neighbours and other relatives told police that the couple used to have frequent quarrels over financial matters.On Friday morning, Janakai Ramaiah admitted her to a private hospital claiming that Purnima died by suicide and informed her family.Suspecting foul play by her husband and in-laws, Purnima’s family members alleged that Janaki Ramaiah was pressurising Purnima to register a piece of land on his name.

“Purnima was tortured both psychologically and physically by her husband and in-laws on regular basis for extra dowry. She was beaten to death by Janaki Ramaiah and we have noticed injuries on her body,” alleged Purnima’s mother and brother. Based on a complaint, Patamata police have registered a case.

