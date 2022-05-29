STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Gandhi Park likely to reopen within a month

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board has come forward to set up two digital biodiversity museums at Kurnool and Vijayawada. 

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up toy train and tora tora ride as part of Rajiv Gandhi Park renovation works | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If everything goes as planned, Vijayawada residents will have a recreation spot within a month as the renovation works of the Rajiv Gandhi Park taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is near completion.Speaking to TNIE, VMC executive engineer (Parks) ASN Prasad said the municipal corporation had begun the park renovation works almost two years ago. However, due to the Covid pandemic the works were delayed.

A couple of months ago, the work resumed and progressed at a brisk pace. So far, the civic body has spent around Rs 1.8 crore on the beautification and renovation works with general and the 14th Finance Commission funds.The new facilities include improved children’s play area, a fountain, pillars closed with grills for safety and ample lighting arrangements for the convenience of women and senior citizens.

Apart from that, the corporation has entrusted the works to Jaan Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Recently, the firm has invested around Rs 2.75 crore for installing nine equipment, including a toy train, tora tora and columbus rides, and constructing a refreshment stall for the public.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board has come forward to set up two digital biodiversity museums at Kurnool and Vijayawada.The facility will come up on a 2,000 square feet area on the park premises and the board will provide equipment for the museum. The main aim was to create awareness among all sections of society about biodiversity conservation, he said.

