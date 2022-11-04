Home Cities Vijayawada

Admissions at Vignan open

The VC informed that innovative stream courses will be designed carefully and implemented in the academic curriculum.

Published: 04th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr P Nagabhushan, Vice-Chancellor of Vignan’s Deemed to be University released the Admission Notification for the academic year 2023-24 towards admissions into B.Tech programmes,B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and all other UG, PG and Ph.D programmes.

He said that in UG, B.Tech, B. Pharmacy, B.A(LLB) and B.B.A(LLB) courses are offered. Admissions into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture programs will be based on the performance in the “Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test”, an online examination conducted across 36 test centers on all India.
