Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to get wood shredding machines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The municipal corporation procured three tree and wood shredder machines to expedite development works in the city. Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Thursday conducted a ground level inspection in circle -III and examined the functioning of the machines.

The Electricity and Horticulture departments are chopping off trees in parks and various residential colonies to expedite various development works, which are shifted to the Excel Plant in Ajith Singh Nagar. They are dried up and burned, causing a lot of smoke.

To curb the pollution, the VMC came up with the machines with a capacity of about 3 to 4 tons per hour.A small tractor takes the branches from the lorries to the compost. This generates about 3-4 tonnes of compost .

