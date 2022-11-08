Seven girls receive scholarships from Sarada Foundation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sarada Gopala Ratnam Foundation on Monday distributed Lakshmi Sarada scholarships, to seven students of the Lady Ampthil Government Junior College for Girls in the the current academic session at a programme organised in Machilipatnam.

The students Chekka Vakalamma, Illaparthi Pujitha, Spanya Kanaparthi, Suren Acharya, J Swathi, P Divya and K Rizwana were received the scholarship award through cheque. On behalf of the Trust, the Trustees, A Ramamurty, A Anasuya and KV Prasad gave thanks to the Principal Anand Kumar, his colleagues and staff of the College for their support.

This was the eight successive year the Foundation undertook the activity which grew from a modest two to current seven scholarships.

