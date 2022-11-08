GGH nurse wins National Florence Nightingale Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Miriyala Jhansi Rani of Vijayawada has been conferred the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2021. President of India Droupadi Murmu presented her the award in New Delhi on Monday.

Every year the award is given in public recognition of valuable services to the community as a nurse by the Indian Nursing Council, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Jhansi has been working as a nurse at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

On the occasion, Hospital superintendent, staff and nurses congratulated her.

Jhansi said her responsibility has now increased with the National award and thanked the officials, hospital authorities and colleagues.

