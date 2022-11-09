Psychological treatment available under Aarogyasri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) held a meeting under the Chairmanship of Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Medical Health) here on Tuesday at Mangalagiri and discussed various issues.

Krishna Babu informed that psychological treatments are currently available in some private medical colleges under Aarogyasri and also said to take steps to implement Aarogyasri in all the private medical colleges. He has directed to give utmost priority to mental health just as physical health, and to take steps to set up District Mental Health Review Boards (DMHRB) in all districts.

The health secretary asked to prepare an action plan for full-scale psychological treatment at the district level.“Take measures to set up a Website under SMHA and take steps to maintain digital registers”. He hailed the officials for celebrating World Mental Health Week and Day in the state on a grand note top bring awareness among the people.

VIJAYAWADA: State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) held a meeting under the Chairmanship of Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Medical Health) here on Tuesday at Mangalagiri and discussed various issues. Krishna Babu informed that psychological treatments are currently available in some private medical colleges under Aarogyasri and also said to take steps to implement Aarogyasri in all the private medical colleges. He has directed to give utmost priority to mental health just as physical health, and to take steps to set up District Mental Health Review Boards (DMHRB) in all districts. The health secretary asked to prepare an action plan for full-scale psychological treatment at the district level.“Take measures to set up a Website under SMHA and take steps to maintain digital registers”. He hailed the officials for celebrating World Mental Health Week and Day in the state on a grand note top bring awareness among the people.