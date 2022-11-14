Woman’s bid to kidnap baby from GGH foiled, held in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The staff of Eluru Government General Hospital has foiled an attempt to kidnap and rescued a newly-born baby boy here on Sunday.

According to Eluru district SP Rahul Dev Sharma, the accused was identified as a 29-year-old Sindhu, a native of Khammam (Telangana) and a resident of Kanchenagudem village of Chintalapudi Mandal. The woman has two children and her husband died in 2018.

She got married to a vegetable seller Dekonda Prabhkar hiding her details about her first marriage and the children. She lied to Prabhakar that she is pregnant and went to Khamman GGH for delivery on November 12.

Then she informed him that she gave birth to a baby boy. In order to make the lie true, she went to the Eluru GGH delivery ward and introduced herself as a staff nurse to a woman and abducted the newborn baby.

She was caught immediately for her suspicious behaviour, as the relatives of the patient informed the hospital staff and handed over her to the police. A case has been registered against her under IPC Sections 363, 419 and 420.

