Diabetes cases reaching an alarming level: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

VIJAYAWADA: Cases of diabetes have reached an alarming level and is a major health concern now, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan . He participated as chief guest at the World Diabetes Day programme organised by VGR Diabetes Education and Awareness Charitable Trust at Siddharth College Auditorium, Vijayawada on Monday.

“One in 10 adults around the world currently is diabetic. Diabetes can be treated and its consequences can be prevented or delayed with the help of diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications” he added. He congratulated the students who received mementoes and the guests who have been felicitated on the occasion.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court also addressed the gathering and stressed on the diabetes status and changing lifestyle leading to the ailment. Founder of VGR Diabetes Education and Awareness Charitable Trust, Physician and Diabetologist Dr K Venugopala Reddy said that the lack of awareness is the main cause of the drastic increase in diabetes cases across the country as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

“Obesity, smoking, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption and genetics are the major causes which leads to the disease. Hence, one should have an awareness of the controlling and prevention methods of diabetes,” said the doctor.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Dilli Rao, NTR District Collector, Dr Shyam Prasad, Vice Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Dr A Sreedhar Reddy, Chairman, IRCS, AP State Branch, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Dr I Ramasubba Reddy, former president, Indian Psychiatric Association, Dr K Venugopala Reddy, VGR Diabetes Education & Charitable Trust were among those who attended the programme.

