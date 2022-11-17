Home Cities Vijayawada

Be vigilant on crime against minors: Vijayawada DCP

In coordination with Childline India, the DCPU officials conducted an awareness seminar for the students of Montessori Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting the need for taking responsibility in protecting the rights of children in the wake of increasing crime against minors and other atrocities, District Children Protection unit (DCP) officials appealed to the youth to be vigilant by alerting the officials concerned of any atrocity, by dialling emergency helpline numbers. In coordination with Childline India, the DCPU officials conducted an awareness seminar for the students of Montessori Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the DCPU project director Uma Devi highlighted the role of youngsters in keeping society safe for vulnerable sections. She asked them to report to police or Childline if they come across any incident of child atrocities or child labour. “Women, especially girls, need to know about the laws enacted for them and protect themselves from dangers. Everyone needs to become ‘Bala Mithra’ and report the crime by dialling 1098, 100, 112 or 181 in case of emergencies pertaining to child atrocities,” she said. Disha SI K Purnima and others explained about the usage of Disha SOS mobile application during emergencies.

Comments

