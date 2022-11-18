VIT to host three-day international conference on ICANA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP University - School of Advanced Sciences and Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), USA are jointly hosting a three-day international conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA 2022), at VIT-AP University, Amaravati. The conference started on Wednesday. The conference aims to bring together national and international communities of scholars, scientists, and engineers from academia and industry to discuss exciting advances in the field of Nanoscience and Technology. The conference intends to publish presented research papers further to facilitate the recent innovations in science and technology. The conference is co-sponsored by CSIR - India. The inaugural session of the conference has been held on November 16 in virtual mode. The program was graced by Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, as the chief guest.