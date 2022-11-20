AP Health Minister visits hamlet in Konduru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Saturday visited the Tandas (Hamlet) in A Konduru Mandal to examine the conditions of the people suffering from renal ailments.

The Minister along with Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, Principal Secretary (Health and Medical) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner J Nivas and NTR district S Dilli Rao visited Deeplanagar Tanda and Mansion Tanda and interacted with the local people.

Minister Rajini said that all the medical services were provided by the government hospitals for kidney patients and she suggested the locals not approach private hospitals for treatment.

She also stated that “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first priority is to improve the health sector and to find a permanent solution for the renal ailments, by finding out the root cause in A Konduru mandal.”

She informed that the state government sanctioned approvals for providing functional household tap connections, to supply Krishna water to the mandal at a cost of Rs 38 crore under the Jal Jivan Mission.

Medical camps will be organised in the Tandas every month to conduct medical tests under the supervision of a senior nephrologist, she added.

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Saturday visited the Tandas (Hamlet) in A Konduru Mandal to examine the conditions of the people suffering from renal ailments. The Minister along with Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, Principal Secretary (Health and Medical) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner J Nivas and NTR district S Dilli Rao visited Deeplanagar Tanda and Mansion Tanda and interacted with the local people. Minister Rajini said that all the medical services were provided by the government hospitals for kidney patients and she suggested the locals not approach private hospitals for treatment. She also stated that “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first priority is to improve the health sector and to find a permanent solution for the renal ailments, by finding out the root cause in A Konduru mandal.” She informed that the state government sanctioned approvals for providing functional household tap connections, to supply Krishna water to the mandal at a cost of Rs 38 crore under the Jal Jivan Mission. Medical camps will be organised in the Tandas every month to conduct medical tests under the supervision of a senior nephrologist, she added.