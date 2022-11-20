Tributes paid to legendary musician Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Music students of Shruthilaya Nivas institute paid rich tributes to Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy by organising a musical concert at GVR government music and dance college on Saturday.

The renowned singers Vishnubhatla sisters (Saraswathi and Krishnaveni) organised the concert in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Language and Cultural department to remember his work in the music field.

Daughters of Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy, are prominent classical singers and performed Latangi Ragam, Tanam Pallavi and Govardhana Giridhari Tarangam on the occasion.

After that, a group of music students from Shrutilaya Nivas gave enthralling performance by singing Raghunayaka, Hamsadwani, Sitammamaayamma Rupakatalam, Tyagarajaswamy Vari Keerthana, Paramatmudu Velige, Vagadheeswari Aditalam in the event.

Chief guest TS Rama Chandra Rao, honorary guests Malladi Suribabu, Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar, Popuri Gopinath and KS Govindarajan also participated in the programme.

