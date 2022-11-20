Home Cities Vijayawada

Tributes paid to legendary musician Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy

Chief guest TS Rama Chandra Rao, honorary guests Malladi Suribabu, Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar, Popuri Gopinath and KS Govindarajan also participated in the programme.

Published: 20th November 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnubotla sisters performing at musical concert in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

Vishnubotla sisters performing at musical concert in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Music students of Shruthilaya Nivas institute paid rich tributes to Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy by organising a musical concert at GVR government music and dance college on Saturday.
The renowned singers Vishnubhatla sisters (Saraswathi and Krishnaveni) organised the concert in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Language and Cultural department to remember his work in the music field.

Daughters of Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murthy,  are prominent classical singers and performed Latangi Ragam, Tanam Pallavi and Govardhana Giridhari Tarangam on the occasion.

After that, a group of music students from Shrutilaya Nivas gave enthralling performance by singing Raghunayaka, Hamsadwani, Sitammamaayamma Rupakatalam, Tyagarajaswamy Vari Keerthana, Paramatmudu Velige, Vagadheeswari Aditalam in the event.

Chief guest TS Rama Chandra Rao, honorary guests Malladi Suribabu, Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar, Popuri Gopinath and KS Govindarajan also participated in the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Music students Shruthilaya Nivas Vishnubhatla Srirama Chandra Murth Tribute
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp