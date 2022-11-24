10-day certificate course on food processing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society Chief Executive Officer L Sridhar Reddy said the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from December 1-12.

“The course gives an in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs about the food processing sector which is crucial for the rural economy and has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSME sector,” said he.

“In this programme, the participants can gain insight knowledge and guidance about how to proceed with their future business plans and have live interaction with the experts. Experts from MSME division in banking sector, chartered accountants, practicing legal implementers, marketing professionals and government officials will share their valuable inputs and real-life experiences,” said Sridhar Reddy.

The interested candidates may contact the following phone numbers regarding any queries about training programme. S. Jeevan- 9182927627, jeevan@fapcci.in and K. Srikanth- 9391422821, srikanth@fapcci.in

