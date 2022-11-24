Home Cities Vijayawada

10-day certificate course on food processing

The interested candidates may contact the following phone numbers regarding any queries about training programme.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society Chief Executive Officer L Sridhar Reddy said the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on entrepreneurship development in food processing from December 1-12.

“The course gives an in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs about the food processing sector which is crucial for the rural economy and has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSME sector,” said he.  

“In this programme, the participants can gain insight knowledge and guidance about how to proceed with their future business plans and have live interaction with the experts. Experts from MSME division in banking sector, chartered accountants, practicing legal implementers, marketing professionals and government officials will share their valuable inputs and real-life experiences,” said Sridhar Reddy.

The interested candidates may contact the following phone numbers regarding any queries about training programme. S. Jeevan- 9182927627, jeevan@fapcci.in and K. Srikanth- 9391422821, srikanth@fapcci.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food processing
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp