Constable saves three youths from drowning

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Machilipatnam rural police station constable Yekula Veera Venkata Nagaraju saved three youngsters from drowning at Manginapudi beach on Wednesday.According to the police, a total of seven youngsters, studying B-pharma in different colleges, had gone to the beach to take holy bath on the occasion of last week of Karthika Masam.

“While four of them finished the bath and began to pack their things, the other three were swimming and swept away due to high currents. On listening to their shrieks, a local fisherman noticed and alerted police,” the SP Palle Jashuva told TNIE. SP said that the constable alone rescued all the three.

The SP Jashuva further appreciated the quick response of the constable which averted a major mishap. According to the information, the constable Nagaraju was on bandobast duty at the beach on Wednesday during morning hours. On being informed by a local fisherman about three youth being washed away in the beach, he jumped into the water immediately and pulled them out with a rope tied to his stomach.

Though the safety poles were placed inside the water at 25 metres, the youth had reached 60 metres beyond the safety point. Nagaraju swam 60 metres deep and brought them to the saftey pole one-by-one and asked them to hold the pole, till he reaches for a rescue option. He asked the fisherman to pass a rope; tied it to his stomach and pulled the three to the shore.

