Home Cities Vijayawada

Constable saves three youths from drowning

Seven youngsters had gone to the beach to take holy bath and three were swept away beyond the safety point

Published: 24th November 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police constable saved lives of three youth from drowning in Manginapudi beach on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Machilipatnam rural police station constable Yekula Veera Venkata Nagaraju saved three youngsters from drowning at Manginapudi beach on Wednesday.According to the police, a total of seven youngsters, studying B-pharma in different colleges, had gone to the beach to take holy bath on the occasion of last week of Karthika Masam.

“While four of them finished the bath and began to pack their things, the other three were swimming and swept away due to high currents. On listening to their shrieks, a local fisherman noticed and alerted police,” the SP Palle Jashuva told TNIE. SP said that the constable alone rescued all the three. 

The SP Jashuva further appreciated the quick response of the constable which averted a major mishap. According to the information, the constable Nagaraju was on bandobast duty at the beach on Wednesday during morning hours. On being informed  by a local fisherman about three youth being washed away in the beach, he jumped into the water immediately and pulled them out with a rope tied to his stomach.

Though the safety poles were placed inside the water at 25 metres, the youth had reached 60 metres beyond the safety point. Nagaraju swam 60 metres deep and brought them to the saftey pole one-by-one and asked them to hold the pole, till he reaches for a rescue option.  He asked the fisherman to pass a rope; tied it to his stomach and pulled the three to the shore.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp