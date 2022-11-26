Home Cities Vijayawada

Police seize 2,300 rooster knives, arrest seven

According to NTR police officials, the undivided Krishna district is famous for manufacturing rooster knives as well as cockfights.

VIJAYAWADA: NTR and Krishna district police formed special teams and conducted raids at Vissannapeta on Thursday to prevent the illegal manufacturing of rooster knives.

As the Sankranti festival is approaching, the rooster knives makers are busy with sharpening the knives to sell them for cockfights. But the police arrested seven members and seized more than 2,300 rooster knives including Rs 5 lakh worth machines used for manufacturing knives as a part of drive in Vissannapeta.

According to NTR police officials, the undivided Krishna district is famous for manufacturing rooster knives as well as cockfights. Cockfight organisers across state will purchase specially designed knives in huge numbers used for sport during the three-day Sankranti festival.

“Strict instructions were given to all the station house officers (SHOs) to identify such manufacturing units and to take action against them in their respective jurisdiction,” said NTR district Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

He further said that stringent action would be initiated against those organising cockfights and other gambling activities. “Cockfights under the guise of Sankranti festivities are illegal and banned. Those who violate instructions of the High Court will be dealt with stern action by filing criminal cases against them,” the Commissioner Rana warned.

