Two-day fresher’s party at SRM University-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora inaugurated the two-day Fresher’s event on Friday and Saturday. The two-day-long celebrations were encapsulated the radiant aura of the university.

All the faculty, staff and leadership members including senior students were present at the festive occasion to welcome the brand-new batch of students to the campus. Cubing contest, tug of war, crossword, pop culture quiz, bucket game, water race, and many other fun games were also arranged beside the on-stage performances which kept the students engaged in the celebrations.

Students Aditya, Dhruva and Nithyashri bagged the first three prizes in the song competition organised in the occasion. Atul Tom and Tanuj Sarkar bagged the first two prizes in the musical instrument competition. Royal Challenge and Balayya Boys groups won prizes in tug of war competitions. Lakshmisaranya and Ruthikul won prizes in Art Expo competitions. The food festival featuring delicacies added flavour to these colourful days.

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora inaugurated the two-day Fresher’s event on Friday and Saturday. The two-day-long celebrations were encapsulated the radiant aura of the university. All the faculty, staff and leadership members including senior students were present at the festive occasion to welcome the brand-new batch of students to the campus. Cubing contest, tug of war, crossword, pop culture quiz, bucket game, water race, and many other fun games were also arranged beside the on-stage performances which kept the students engaged in the celebrations. Students Aditya, Dhruva and Nithyashri bagged the first three prizes in the song competition organised in the occasion. Atul Tom and Tanuj Sarkar bagged the first two prizes in the musical instrument competition. Royal Challenge and Balayya Boys groups won prizes in tug of war competitions. Lakshmisaranya and Ruthikul won prizes in Art Expo competitions. The food festival featuring delicacies added flavour to these colourful days.