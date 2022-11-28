Home Cities Vijayawada

NCC cadets donate 150 units of blood at camp

Meanwhile, the cadets of the 16th battalion donated blood at the Police training centre, Tapisipudi village. 

Published: 28th November 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of blood donation.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To commemorate the 75 years of National Cadet Corps day, the 16 and 17 Andhra Battalion celebrated by donating blood in Machilipatnam and Vijayawada respectively on Sunday. On this occasion, the 17th Battalion cadets donated blood to save the lives of fellow citizens. The NCC cadets from Andhra Loyola College, Syed Appalaswamy College, KBN College and Siddhartha Mahila College have donated 105 units of blood. 

The Blood Collection Camp was organised by the Red Cross Blood Center, Vijayawada and the Blood Center of GGH, Vijayawada on Andhra Loyola College premises. The camp was inaugurated by the Commanding Officer of NCC Lieutenant  Colonel Rakesh. He highlighted the services of NCC in the interest as well as the protection of citizens and their training. Chairman of Bondada Group of Companies Bondada Raghavendra Rao has participated in the camp and recollected his association with NCC in his college days. 

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Officer of 16 Andhra Battalion Lieutenant  Colonel Sansar Singh said that the services of the NCC cadets towards the community are instilling the spirit of discipline and patriotism in the people. State Coordinator of Red Cross Blood Centers BVS Kumar has thanked NCC cadets for their kind gesture.  

Administration Officer of the 17th Battalion Lieutenant  Colonel Surendran, Vice Chairman of IRCS V Seshagiri Rao, Blood Bank Medical Officer of GGH, Vijayawada Dr Ranjitha, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)  and others were present. 

Blood donation 

The Blood Collection Camp was organised by the Red Cross Blood Center, Vijayawada and the Blood Center of GGH, Vijayawada at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada.

