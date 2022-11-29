Home Cities Vijayawada

Governor gives Red Cross Awards to collectors for Covid services

Governor said that IRCS has completed more than 100 years in providing humanitarian services by supplementing the efforts of the government authorities.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, also the President of Indian Red Cross Society, AP state branch, presented the Red Cross Awards to several District Collectors and others at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

As part of the  Red Cross Centenary celebrations, a cycle rally was organized to create awareness among the youth on the importance of voluntary service to society, he said. He appreciated the services provided by the State branch during the COVID-19 pandemic and also for organizing Special Multi-purpose Health Camps in remote tribal areas.

Governor said that IRCS has completed more than 100 years of providing humanitarian services by supplementing the efforts of the government authorities.

He also said that the IRCS AP State Branch has taken up several initiatives during the past three years by providing humanitarian services, massive tree plantation campaigns, Blood Donation campaigns etc. The Red Cross Appreciation Awards were presented to former Collector of East Godavari D Muralidhar Reddy, former Collector of Srikakulam J Nivas, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, ITDA Project Officer Gopalakrishna and other awardees who have supported the Red Cross Society by mobilizing the highest number of membership and specific donations during the last three years.

The Governor also congratulated Chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy, General Secretary & CEO AK Parida, RP Sisodia, Vice-President of the Indian Red Cross Society and the whole team of the IRCS State Branch for successfully implementing several activities.

