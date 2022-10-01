Home Cities Vijayawada

Man gets five-year RI for molesting minor girl

The Vijayawada POCSO court sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment on charges of molesting a minor girl on Friday.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada POCSO court sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment on charges of molesting a minor girl on Friday. According to Vijayawada city police, the incident happened on February 7, 2022, and the accused Venkayya, working as a sweeper in railway quarters under Satyanarayanapuram police limits, lured the eight-year-old girl playing in front of her house and took her to a dilapidated building and molested her.

When the girl screamed, her parents caught the accused and handed over to police. Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 354(A) of the IPC and Sections 7 R/W 8, 8 and 10 R/W 12 of POCSO act.  

After verifying the facts and examining the witnesses, the POCSO court judge S Rajani sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada POCSO minor girl
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp