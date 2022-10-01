Man gets five-year RI for molesting minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada POCSO court sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment on charges of molesting a minor girl on Friday. According to Vijayawada city police, the incident happened on February 7, 2022, and the accused Venkayya, working as a sweeper in railway quarters under Satyanarayanapuram police limits, lured the eight-year-old girl playing in front of her house and took her to a dilapidated building and molested her.

When the girl screamed, her parents caught the accused and handed over to police. Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 354(A) of the IPC and Sections 7 R/W 8, 8 and 10 R/W 12 of POCSO act.

After verifying the facts and examining the witnesses, the POCSO court judge S Rajani sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

