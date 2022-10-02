Two-day CREDAI expo begins in Vijayawada
A two-day property expo organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Vijayawada Chapter began at A Convention Centre on Saturday.
Published: 02nd October 2022 06:57 AM | Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:57 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: A two-day property expo organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Vijayawada Chapter began at A Convention Centre on Saturday. Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao participated as the chief guest of the inaugural session of the event.
CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra told TNIE that the real estate sector was picking up steadily after the Covid pandemic. “We recorded a footfall of more than 400 on the first day, which will increase multi-fold on Sunday. We are expecting around 1,000 people,” Rajendra said. The expo exhibits individual houses, villas and flats in prices ranging from `20 lakh to `1.5 crore.