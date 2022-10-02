Home Cities Vijayawada

Two-day CREDAI expo begins in Vijayawada

A two-day property expo organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Vijayawada Chapter began at A Convention Centre on Saturday.

Real estate property show

Visitors at the CREDAI, AP Property show (File Photo | A Suresh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day property expo organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Vijayawada Chapter began at A Convention Centre on Saturday. Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao participated as the chief guest of the inaugural session of the event.

CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra told TNIE that the real estate sector was picking up steadily after the Covid pandemic. “We recorded a footfall of more than 400 on the first day, which will increase multi-fold on Sunday. We are expecting around 1,000 people,” Rajendra said. The expo exhibits individual houses, villas and flats in prices ranging from `20 lakh to `1.5 crore.

