Heavy rush at Vijayawada bus stand, railway station ahead of Dasara

A heavy rush was reported at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) ahead of Dasara in Vijayawada on Monday.

Published: 04th October 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

rush of passengers

Rush of passengers on eve of festivities.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A heavy rush was reported at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) ahead of Dasara in Vijayawada on Monday. The crowd consisted of working people, senior citizens and students heading to their hometowns to take part in the festivities.

To tackle the rush of passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is running around 2,000 special buses to various destinations.  Routes such as Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam witnessed the maximum rush, according to the public transport department officials.

The PNBS terminal, one of the largest and busiest bus stations in the State, reported a chock-a-block situation with all benches and other seating spaces filled to their maximum capacity. Public transport department officer MY Danam said that the demand for RTC buses has gained prominence this festive season as the corporation is not charging additional fare for special buses.

Around 1,000 buses are being operated to various cities from September 30 to October 10. Advance booking facility was also made available for the passengers, he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Railway Station, which is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country, saw a festive rush in the early morning.  Trains towards Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, witnessed an unprecedented rush.

