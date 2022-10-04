Three lakh visit Durga temple on Moola Nakshatram: Deputy Chief Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said Kanaka Durga temple recorded close to 3 lakh devotees on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram on Sunday.

Addressing media persons on Monday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, the Endowments Minister said the temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the Moolanakshatram anticipating a huge rush.

“Top priority was given to the common public and all special darshanams were cancelled on Sunday. Only those with Rs 500 tickets were allowed,” Kottu Satyanarayana said. He said the presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Durga Devi on the eighth day of the ongoing Dasara festivities on Monday and over 80,000 devotees visited the temple and had darshan.

“Devotees having Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshan tickets will be allowed atop Indrakeeladri on the remaining days. In addition, special timing slots were arranged for senior citizens and differently-abled to provide a hassle-free darshan,” he added.

According to the temple authorities, the temple generated revenue of Rs 37.25 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets and laddu prasadams. Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said Rs 1.52 lakh were received through the sale of Rs 500 tickets, Rs 45,400 through Rs 300 darshanam tickets, Rs 34,100 through the sale of Rs 100 darshan tickets and the remaining Rs 32.5 lakh through laddu prasadam sales. The EO said the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini on the ninth day of the Dasara festivities.

SRI MAHISHASURA MARDHINI DEVI AVATARAM ON DAY-9

On the ninth day of Dasara festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi will be adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Devi, which is considered to be the most ‘ugra avataram’ of all her avatars. She killed demon Mahisha on Navami and it is known as Maharnavami.

The ‘Chandi Saptasati’ states that Sri Mahalakshmi Devi with ‘ashthadasa bhujas’ killed Mahishasura and manifested in the same form at Indrakeeladri. And over a period of time, she came to be known as Kanaka Durga. In this attire, she holds a trident in her hand, and rides a lion

