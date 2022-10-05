Traders receive notices for dumping waste into canals by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’ initiative, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Tuesday issued notices to local vendors, commercial complexes and industries located near canals for dumping solid/liquid waste into the canals. The VMC also educated them on solid/liquid waste management.

In a press release issued here, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that under the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’, the civic body will take up awareness campaigns to sensitise denizens and traders on not dumping garbage into the canals.

“There is a need for people to participate in the campaign to make the canals clean by not dumping waste into them,” the civic body chief said. The mission will continue till October 31 and various activities encouraging the citizens to take part in this mission will be organised, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’ initiative, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Tuesday issued notices to local vendors, commercial complexes and industries located near canals for dumping solid/liquid waste into the canals. The VMC also educated them on solid/liquid waste management. In a press release issued here, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that under the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’, the civic body will take up awareness campaigns to sensitise denizens and traders on not dumping garbage into the canals. “There is a need for people to participate in the campaign to make the canals clean by not dumping waste into them,” the civic body chief said. The mission will continue till October 31 and various activities encouraging the citizens to take part in this mission will be organised, he added.