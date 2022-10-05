Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijaywada: Teppotsavam to be conducted today

Marking the end of the 10-day festivities, the annual celestial boat ride will be organised on the banks of river Krishna on Wednesday evening

Published: 05th October 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Teppotsavam

Teppotsavam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Prakasam Barrage receiving heavy inflows from the upstream, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday said that the annual celestial boat ride, Teppotsavam, will be confined to the banks of river Krishna near Durga Ghat on Wednesday evening. Rao along with his family members had the darshan of the presiding deity adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardini.

Addressing media persons on the conduct of Teppotsavam, Dilli Rao said that during the ninth day of Dasara festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi. Marking the end of the 10-day festivities, the annual celestial boat ride will be held with the processional deities of Goddess Kanaka Durga along with Malleswara Swamy. However, due to heavy inflows, the ritual will be performed at Durga Ghat, he said.

Superintendent Engineer (Irrigation) S Tirumala Rao said that Srisailam has been receiving inflows at 1.50 lakh cusecs rate, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala receiving 1 lakh and 90,000 cusecs, respectively. Currently, water is being discharged from Prakasam Barrage gushing at 1.10 lakh cusecs through 70 gates. This situation is likely to continue for two to three days, he added.

Cultural performances during a procession on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy presented silk robes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of TTD amid the recitation of Vedic hymns. The Durga temple officials accorded a traditional welcome to Subba Reddy. Temple EO D Bramaramba offered prasadam and a portrait of the Goddess to the TTD chairman.

Subba Reddy said that offering silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of TTD Devasthanam is a custom. Special arrangements were made for the devotees on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Brahmotsavam at Tirumala.

Similar arrangements were made for the devotees visiting Indrakeeladri during the Dasara festivities.
A choultry and a shed will be constructed on the land belonging to TTD in Kummaripalem Centre and a golden sheath will be made for the temple development of Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri with the help of donors, the TTD chairman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teppotsavam S Dilli Rao river Krishna Durga Ghat
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp