Vijaywada: Teppotsavam to be conducted today

VIJAYAWADA: With Prakasam Barrage receiving heavy inflows from the upstream, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday said that the annual celestial boat ride, Teppotsavam, will be confined to the banks of river Krishna near Durga Ghat on Wednesday evening. Rao along with his family members had the darshan of the presiding deity adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardini.

Addressing media persons on the conduct of Teppotsavam, Dilli Rao said that during the ninth day of Dasara festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi. Marking the end of the 10-day festivities, the annual celestial boat ride will be held with the processional deities of Goddess Kanaka Durga along with Malleswara Swamy. However, due to heavy inflows, the ritual will be performed at Durga Ghat, he said.

Superintendent Engineer (Irrigation) S Tirumala Rao said that Srisailam has been receiving inflows at 1.50 lakh cusecs rate, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala receiving 1 lakh and 90,000 cusecs, respectively. Currently, water is being discharged from Prakasam Barrage gushing at 1.10 lakh cusecs through 70 gates. This situation is likely to continue for two to three days, he added.

Cultural performances during a procession on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy presented silk robes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of TTD amid the recitation of Vedic hymns. The Durga temple officials accorded a traditional welcome to Subba Reddy. Temple EO D Bramaramba offered prasadam and a portrait of the Goddess to the TTD chairman.

Subba Reddy said that offering silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of TTD Devasthanam is a custom. Special arrangements were made for the devotees on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Brahmotsavam at Tirumala.

Similar arrangements were made for the devotees visiting Indrakeeladri during the Dasara festivities.

A choultry and a shed will be constructed on the land belonging to TTD in Kummaripalem Centre and a golden sheath will be made for the temple development of Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri with the help of donors, the TTD chairman said.

