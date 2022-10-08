Home Cities Vijayawada

Wall tenders in Krishna River sent for Judicial Purview in Vijayawada

The flood protection wall is a permanent flood measure to protect the flood-prone areas on the left margin of Krishna River below Prakasam Barrage.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna River Management Board, Telangana river, Andhra river, Godavari

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tenders of the Flood Protection Wall in Krishna River from Padmavati Ghat to Kanakadurgamma Varadhi (phase - III) have been submitted for Judicial Purview. The Water Resources department submitted the tenders for Flood Protection Wall in Krishna River to Justice B Siva Shankar Rao.

The State government has given its administrative approval for the construction of a flood protection wall along the left margin of the Krishna River from Padmavati Ghat to Kanakadurga Varadhi on August 24, 2022, vide GO RT No 1844. The flood protection wall is a permanent flood measure to protect the flood-prone areas on the left margin of the Krishna River below Prakasam Barrage.

The tender documents were placed on www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in  and www.irrigationap.cgg.gov.in inviting suggestions and objections on the above work from the general public.

Krishna River Flood Protection Wall Padmavati Ghat Kanakadurgamma Varadhi
Comments

