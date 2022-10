By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veerulapadu police arrested three persons in connection with the smuggling and illegal transportation of banned tobacco products on Saturday. The police seized gutka worth around Rs 10 lakh.

On a tip-off, Veerulapadu police intercepted a vehicle at Peddapuram interstate check post. They found the banned tobacco products in an autorickshaw coming from Telangana.

