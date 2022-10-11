Coach restaurant opened at Guntur Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of providing enhanced passenger services and novel experiences to rail users, the South Central Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur railway station. Guntur division authorities have modified a sleeper coach in the circulating area of the station and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements.

This is the first of its kind in the SCR jurisdiction in the State. Rail commuters and the general public will have a unique and pleasant dining experience at the restaurant.

As part of providing enhanced passenger services & novel experience to the rail users, SCR has conceptualized an innovative idea by starting a Coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur Railway station. @RailMinIndia @drmgnt@pibvijayawada #ResturantOnWheels pic.twitter.com/VfBtYSD7u7 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 11, 2022

Passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant with hygienic and quality food available at low rates. These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of railway travellers.

The rail coach restaurant was opened on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, DRM (Guntur) Mohanraja said that the innovative idea had been conceptualised by Guntur Division to provide premium experience to rail commuters by utilising an old unserviceable coach. This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24X7 but also generates revenue to the Railways.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of providing enhanced passenger services and novel experiences to rail users, the South Central Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur railway station. Guntur division authorities have modified a sleeper coach in the circulating area of the station and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements. This is the first of its kind in the SCR jurisdiction in the State. Rail commuters and the general public will have a unique and pleasant dining experience at the restaurant. As part of providing enhanced passenger services & novel experience to the rail users, SCR has conceptualized an innovative idea by starting a Coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur Railway station. @RailMinIndia @drmgnt@pibvijayawada #ResturantOnWheels pic.twitter.com/VfBtYSD7u7 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 11, 2022 Passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant with hygienic and quality food available at low rates. These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of railway travellers. The rail coach restaurant was opened on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, DRM (Guntur) Mohanraja said that the innovative idea had been conceptualised by Guntur Division to provide premium experience to rail commuters by utilising an old unserviceable coach. This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24X7 but also generates revenue to the Railways.