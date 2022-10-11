Home Cities Vijayawada

Coach restaurant opened at Guntur Railway Station

Passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant with hygienic and quality food available at low rates.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coach restaurant

Coach restaurant at Guntur Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of providing enhanced passenger services and novel experiences to rail users, the South Central Railway has started a coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur railway station. Guntur division authorities have modified a sleeper coach in the circulating area of the station and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements.

This is the first of its kind in the SCR jurisdiction in the State. Rail commuters and the general public will have a unique and pleasant dining experience at the restaurant.

Passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant with hygienic and quality food available at low rates. These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of railway travellers.

The rail coach restaurant was opened on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, DRM (Guntur) Mohanraja said that the innovative idea had been conceptualised by Guntur Division to provide premium experience to rail commuters by utilising an old unserviceable coach. This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24X7 but also generates revenue to the Railways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
enhanced passenger services novel experiences rail users
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp