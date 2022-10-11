Home Cities Vijayawada

SDMSD temple nets Rs 7.5 crore in 10 days in Vijayawada

Hundi collection of Kanaka Durga Temple yet to be counted;  12 L visit temple during fest

Published: 11th October 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri stated that the temple received a record income of Rs 7.5 crore through the sale of darshanam tickets, Laddu prasadam and other special pujas during the 10-day Dasara festivities.

According to temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, close to 12 lakh devotees from across the country visited the temple during the 10-day Dasara festivities and the temple fetched an income of Rs 2.5 crore only from the sale of darshanam tickets against Rs 1.1 crore in 2021.

In addition, the temple generated an income of Rs2.48 crore from the sale of laddu prasadams and Rs 1.03 crore from the sale of special puja tickets. On the other hand, Rs 20 lakh was generated from the sale of tonsuring tickets.

“Compared to the previous year, the temple received an additional Rs2.42 crore. With the festivities held on a grand note after a two-year Covid lull, devotees from across the State and other States thronged the temple and fulfilled their vows to the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga,” the EO said.  In addition, another 4 lakh Bhavani devotees visited the temple from October 6 to 9.

“The offering boxes (hundis) are yet to be opened for counting,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Darbamulla Bramarambha
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp