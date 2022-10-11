SDMSD temple nets Rs 7.5 crore in 10 days in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri stated that the temple received a record income of Rs 7.5 crore through the sale of darshanam tickets, Laddu prasadam and other special pujas during the 10-day Dasara festivities.

According to temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, close to 12 lakh devotees from across the country visited the temple during the 10-day Dasara festivities and the temple fetched an income of Rs 2.5 crore only from the sale of darshanam tickets against Rs 1.1 crore in 2021.

In addition, the temple generated an income of Rs2.48 crore from the sale of laddu prasadams and Rs 1.03 crore from the sale of special puja tickets. On the other hand, Rs 20 lakh was generated from the sale of tonsuring tickets.

“Compared to the previous year, the temple received an additional Rs2.42 crore. With the festivities held on a grand note after a two-year Covid lull, devotees from across the State and other States thronged the temple and fulfilled their vows to the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga,” the EO said. In addition, another 4 lakh Bhavani devotees visited the temple from October 6 to 9.

“The offering boxes (hundis) are yet to be opened for counting,” she added.

