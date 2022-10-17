Rs 189 crore for road repairs in AP's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 189 crore as a special repair grant to recarpet the damaged roads in the erstwhile Krishna district. A major chunk of the amount will be spent to repair damaged roads in 83 locations.

R&B superintending engineer John Moshe said that following incessant rains several potholes have developed on these roads, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Taking serious note of the matter, the State government has sanctioned Rs 189 crore to take up road repair works. Potholes will be covered and other minor works will be taken by the R&B department, he said.

The works undertaken with the funds of the New Development Bank in the district are in progress. “We have taken up works of 19 roads in the first phase at a cost of Rs 240 crore. Some of these works are underway and the remaining will begin soon. There are issues like alignment and land acquisition. Technical difficulties will be rectified and the works will be kicked off at the earliest,” the SE said, adding that they have accorded top priority to dilapidated and damaged roads.

Currently, works are under progress on Kowthavaram-Nidumolu-Iluru, Mantada-Lankapalli, Gannavaram -Puttagunta, Kandulapadu-Gangineni,Yerrupalem,Machilipatnam-KammavariCheruvu, elaprolu-Vuyyuru-Lankapalli roads, he said.

Elaborating further, John Moshe said that under the Central Road Fund (CRF), construction of six roads has been taken up at a cost of Rs 253 crore, including Madhira-Kanchikacherla,Gannavaram-Manikonda, Vijayawada-Nuziveedu, Kankipadu-Gudivada, Kaikaluru-Korukollu, Nagayalanka Koduru roads. Steps were being taken to complete the works at the earliest, he said.

