Three-day Kuchipudi dance festival concludes on grand note in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Kuchipudi Dance performance organised by Save Kuchipudi Artists, Jayaho Bharatiyam and the Department of Language and Cultural concluded on a grand note at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Sunday.

Ardha Sankaram choreographed by vice-principal Siddendra Yogi Kalapeeth Kuchipudi and Mohini Bhasmasura choreographed by Chinta Ravi Balakrishna enthralled the audience. From 8 am to 8 pm, around 69 groups performed the Kuchipudi dance followed by a performance by 570 students on Vinayaka Kautham and Koluvaithiva themes.

Mohini Bhasmasura performed by Dr Chinta Ravi Bala Krishna and his troupe evoked enthusiastic response from the audience. As Bhasmasura, every move and gesture by Chinta Ravi Bala Krishna was impactful, registering expressions of anger, delight, love and disgust with equal ease. Speaking on the occasion, Connect To Andhra CEO V Koteswaramma said that learning arts not only enhances creativity, but also enhances one’s ability to think.

Later, the organisers felicitated South Africa Telangana Association president Y Venu Madhavi. Save Kuchipudi Arts Founder P Bhavana, Jayaho Bharateeyam President M Valliswar, General Secretary Srinivasa Agasthyan and Natya Charya Ghantasala Pavan Kumar participated.

