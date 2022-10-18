Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple earned Rs 16 crore during 10-day Dasara celebrations

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, the EO said the festivities were organised on grand notes.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple illuminated ahead of Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer (EO) Bramarambha said Kanaka Durga temple has fetched around `16 crore during the 10-days Dasara festivities from September 26 to October 5.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, the EO said the festivities were organised on grand notes. Bramarambha thanked all the departments for their coordination and cooperation in conducting the festival.She further said the temple spent around Rs 10.5 crore for arrangements and other works. She further said there was a surge in Bhavani devotees this year when compared to the previous years.

Explaining other events in the temple, Bramarambha said the Bhavani devotees conferment will begin from November 4 to 8 and relinquishment process will kick off from December 15 to 19. “The temple will be closed on October 25 at 11 am due to the solar eclipse.

The temple will be opened after Maha Nivedana and Harthi on October 26. Marking Kartikmasam festival, special rituals will be conducted from October 26. Koti Deepotsavam will be held on November 7. The temple will be closed on November 8 due to the lunar eclipse and reopen on November 9 after performing special rituals,” she said.

