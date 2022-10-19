APSRTC installs pneumatic doors in Palle Velugu buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday examined two Palle Velugu buses fitted with pneumatic doors on an experimental basis at RTC House here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Rao said that the officials concerned were instructed to prepare plans for installing pneumatic doors in all Palle Velugu and Express buses to improve safety and avoid any untoward accidents like passengers slipping while boarding or alighting in moving buses. Rao examined the control button of the pneumatic doors of the bus and interacted with drivers.

He advised passengers to monitor their movements through the mirror on the left side of the front of the bus while getting on and off and follow instructions of the conductor to control the pneumatic door. He directed conductors to ensure the safety of passengers.

Later, the RTC MD also asked the officials of the mechanical engineering department to run buses equipped with the pneumatic doors on an experimental basis for a few days to study the opinions of the staff and passengers. Based on their opinion, estimates will be prepared on the number of Palle Velugu and Express buses requiring pneumatic doors. Executive directors P Krishna Mohan and KS Brahmanandha Reddy and other officials were also present.

