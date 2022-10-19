Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC installs pneumatic doors in Palle Velugu buses

Initiative launched to ensure safety of passengers, prevent mishaps

Published: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday examined two Palle Velugu buses fitted with pneumatic doors on an experimental basis at RTC House here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Rao said that the officials concerned were instructed to prepare plans for installing pneumatic doors in all Palle Velugu and Express buses to improve safety and avoid any untoward accidents like passengers slipping while boarding or alighting in moving buses. Rao examined the control button of the pneumatic doors of the bus and interacted with drivers.

He advised passengers to monitor their movements through the mirror on the left side of the front of the bus while getting on and off and  follow instructions of the conductor to control the pneumatic door. He directed conductors to ensure the safety of passengers.

Later, the RTC MD also asked the officials of the mechanical engineering department to run buses equipped with the pneumatic doors on an experimental basis for a few days to study the opinions of the staff and passengers. Based on their opinion, estimates will be prepared on the number of Palle Velugu and Express buses requiring pneumatic doors. Executive directors P Krishna Mohan and KS Brahmanandha Reddy and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Palle Velugu buses
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp