Vijayawada head constable killed as truck runs over him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old head constable was killed reportedly after a truck hit his motorcycle and ran over him in Gudivada on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as MD Kutumba Rao, who was attached to Gudlavalleru police station.

According to police, the accident happened when Kutumba Rao was on his way to join duties around 12 noon. The head constable was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. Kutumba Rao died while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for some time after passersby gathered at the spot. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.A case was registered and further investigation was launched, the police said.

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old head constable was killed reportedly after a truck hit his motorcycle and ran over him in Gudivada on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as MD Kutumba Rao, who was attached to Gudlavalleru police station. According to police, the accident happened when Kutumba Rao was on his way to join duties around 12 noon. The head constable was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. Kutumba Rao died while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital. Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for some time after passersby gathered at the spot. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.A case was registered and further investigation was launched, the police said.