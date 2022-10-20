Home Cities Vijayawada

Auction of 11 seized bikes, heavy vehicles after Deepavali in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The transport department will conduct an auction on October 27,28 to dispose of vehicles seized without records in various raids conducted by the department, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra.

In a press release on Wednesday, Purendra said that the department has served notices to the owners of the seized vehicles previously but they did not respond. In this regard, the department has decided to auction the seized vehicles. The first-day auction will be held from 10 am at Kanuru Sambasivarao yard and following the same day at 2 pm in District Transport Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada. The second day of auction takes place at Ibrahimpatnam RTC Depot, he said.

Before auctioning the vehicles, interested persons should pay Rs 5,000 in cash and submit the xerox copies of their identity cards. The entire amount should be paid on the day the vehicles are sold in the auction,the DTC added.

11 motorcycles, 1 tractor trailer, 1 auto rickshaw, 1 three wheeler goods vehicle, 1 motor cab and 1 omni bus are for auction at Kanuru Sambasivarao Yard and 13 motorcycles at District Transport Commissioner Office. Ibrahimpatnam Bus Depot has 5 Motor Cycles,1 bolero Car, 4 auto rickshaws and 1 maxi cab in the auction.

Purendra further said that if the interested persons could not pay `5,000 on the auction day, the amount will not be returned and the same vehicle will be re-auctioned. GST tax should be paid for the vehicles sold in the auction and the receipt should be submitted at the DTC office. The vehicle owners can pay their dues to the government by contacting the concerned officials in the office within a day before the auction of the vehicles, he added.

