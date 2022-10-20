Home Cities Vijayawada

Five held in Vijayawada for trying to sell fake tiger skin

According to Penamalur police inspector, Lakshmi Narayana is a native of Alluri Sitaram Raju district. He owned a restaurant and incurred losses.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Five people were arrested for trying to sell fake tiger skin and nails to a businessman, Penamulur police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kanuru village near Vijayawada on Tuesday night when the prime accused, Kanuri Lakshmi Narayana, was caught red-handed while striking a deal with four others to sell the animal’s skin and teeth.

According to Penamalur police inspector, Lakshmi Narayana is a native of Alluri Sitaram Raju district. He owned a restaurant and incurred losses. Three years ago, he befriended Vijay Kumar, also from ASR district.

During a recent meeting, Vijay told Narayana of his plan to make easy money by selling tiger skin and nails. Narayana accepted the deal and purchased tiger nails from him for Rs 10,000. Narayana informed the same to his other friends who gathered near a burial ground in Kanuru village.

“When the night patrolling team found the people moving suspiciously, they interrogated them and found tiger skin and nails, which was sent to forest the department for further enquiry. We later learnt that the flesh and teeth were not of a tiger. The accused tried to sell a dog’s skin,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake tiger skin
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp