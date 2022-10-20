Five held in Vijayawada for trying to sell fake tiger skin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five people were arrested for trying to sell fake tiger skin and nails to a businessman, Penamulur police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kanuru village near Vijayawada on Tuesday night when the prime accused, Kanuri Lakshmi Narayana, was caught red-handed while striking a deal with four others to sell the animal’s skin and teeth.

According to Penamalur police inspector, Lakshmi Narayana is a native of Alluri Sitaram Raju district. He owned a restaurant and incurred losses. Three years ago, he befriended Vijay Kumar, also from ASR district.

During a recent meeting, Vijay told Narayana of his plan to make easy money by selling tiger skin and nails. Narayana accepted the deal and purchased tiger nails from him for Rs 10,000. Narayana informed the same to his other friends who gathered near a burial ground in Kanuru village.

“When the night patrolling team found the people moving suspiciously, they interrogated them and found tiger skin and nails, which was sent to forest the department for further enquiry. We later learnt that the flesh and teeth were not of a tiger. The accused tried to sell a dog’s skin,” police said.

