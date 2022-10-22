Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Nivas pays surprise visit to health clinic in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said that the state government is taking all the measures to provide medical facilities to rural areas. He along with District Collector Vijaya Krishnan made a surprise visit to the Dr YSR Village Health Clinic (Dr YSR VHC) at Allavaripalem village in Cherukupalli mandal of Bapatla District here Friday. The Commissioner instructed the staff of the Dr YSR village health clinic to upload the details of patients and the services provided to them on the relevant application.The health commissioner asked the locals about the quality of the services provided by the clinic and expressed satisfaction with their feedback. Nivas also directed the Anganwadi staff to create awareness on anaemia among women, especially pregnants. He suggested that they upload photos while distributing nutritious food to pregnant women at the Anganwadis.