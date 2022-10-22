No anomalies in sand mining, sales in Andhra: Director of Mines and Geology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sand mining and sales are being undertaken transparently, strictly adhering to the environmental norms and conditions laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), asserted Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy. Stating that the Mines and Geology Department reached an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL), he clarified that the government has nothing to do with the sub-contracts. In fact, it is mentioned in the agreement that the firm (JPVL), which got the contract from the government for taking up sand mining is allowed to give sub-contracts. As far as the sand mining and sales are concerned, the Mines and Geology Department will only deal with JPVL, he explained. Denying the reports in a vernacular daily that leaders of the ruling YSRC were controlling the sand mining operations in the State, Venkata Reddy maintained that no irregularities are taking place in the entire process. The government had also set up Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to look into complaints related to sand mining operations and curb irregularities if any.