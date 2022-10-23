Two die as crackers stall catches fire in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died and one was injured in a fire accident at a firecrackers shop in the firecrackers stalls set up at Gymkhana grounds in Vijayawada on Sunday morning. The injured was rushed to hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

The deceased identified as Brahmam and Kasi were workers at the firecracker shop. Immediately upon being alerted of the accident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and put down the fire.

According to the fire department officials, the incident took place around 7:30 am in Gymkhana ground and they suspect that a fire sparkle falling on crackers in the fireworks shops led to the accident and the fire spread to three more stalls. "Fire and police departments are investigating the reasons for the mishap," said the fire department officials.

