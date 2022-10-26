Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC launches drive to give anti-rabies vaccine to 3,500 stray dogs

Dogs from suburbs are complicating the issue, the veterinarian pointed out and said action will be taken to control the problem.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a special drive to administer anti-rabies vaccine to stray dogs under its ambit. As per official estimates, there are approximately 3,500 stray dogs in the city and its suburbs.VMC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr A Ravi Chand said the civic body is sterilising an average of 40 dogs per day. 

However, stray dogs from the suburbs of the city such as Ramavarappadu, Kanuru, Yanamalakuduru, Nunna, Jakkampudi, Kotturu Tadepalli and Gollapudi have become a cause of concern for the public. Following this, the VMC decided to make anti-rabies vaccines mandatory for stray dogs. 

Apart from the existing clinic in Ajith Singh Nagar, the civic body is also planning to establish clinics in other parts of the city. “We will provide infrastructure in the respective clinics and vaccines will be supplied at these centres using funds from RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana),” Dr Ravi said and added that they are educating people about dog bites. People can dial toll-free number 1962 to seek help for dog bites.Dogs from suburbs are complicating the issue, the veterinarian pointed out and said action will be taken to control the problem.

