Price per sq yard for CRDA plots fixed at Rs 17,499

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is developing Jagananna Township in Mangalagiri to provide affordable housing facilities for the middle income groups (MIG), said CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Vivek Yadav said that the facility of purchasing plots through e-auction has been provided in easy installment methods to give it in promising prices. In MIG Layout-2, 68 plots of 200 square yards, 199 residential plots of 240 square yards with a total of 267 facilities are available. The price per square yard has been fixed at Rs 17,499. The plots have been made available at a discount to the general public as well as the state government employees, he informed.

Elaborating, the Commissioner said around 10 per cent plots in the layout have been reserved and 20 per cent concession has been given to the government employees residing in the local constituency. Similarly, five per cent plots have been reserved for the retired employees residing in the same constituency.

Applications should be submitted before November 19 at 5 PM with 10 per cent down payment.People can dial 0866 - 2527124 for further enquiries, APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav added.

