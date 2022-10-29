Nirmala School students observe Charity Month

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nirmala High School in Vijaywada observes the month of October as ‘Charity month’. As part of this, the students were asked to save a handful of rice each day and on Wednesday they brought their savings and rice that they had collected to school. The rice collected weighed above 2,500 kgs.

School headmistress Sr Gibi Antony said, “Few of our students, along with the staff, visited Pakeergudem where a fire accident had been reported. Around 17 families lost everything to the fire. Our students distributed 25 kg rice and grocery items like oil, dal, wheat and flour to each family. On October 31, they will distribute essentials to around 150 families living in a slum.”

