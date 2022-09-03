Home Cities Vijayawada

Efforts on for hassle-free darshan at Durga temple in Vijaywada

Officials hold inspection atop Indrakeeladri, conduct trial run of allowing VIP devotees through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Collector S Dilli Rao, EO Bramaramba inspect Durga temple | Prasant Madugula

Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Collector S Dilli Rao, EO Bramaramba inspect Durga temple | Prasant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said utmost priority will be given to the common public and efforts are being made to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) during Dasara celebrations scheduled from September 26.

The Deputy CM and Endowments, police and NTR district officials conducted a preliminary inspection atop Indrakeeladri and downhill for Dasara festivities. They also conducted the trial run of allowing VIPs through lifts at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on Friday.

After inspection of the works, the Minister expressed happiness over the works and said over 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during Dasara as the festival will be celebrated on a grand note after two years of the Covid pandemic.

Stating that the State government and Endowments department are giving top priority to the common public, Kottu said instructions were given to the temple authorities to increase the number of queue lines on ghat road to five from three.

“Earlier, half of the ghat road was used for queue lines and free flow of emergency vehicles and VIP vehicles. But now, we are going to add two more queue lines in order to facilitate and allow more devotees inside the temple. For VIPs, an alternate route is being prepared through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. However, the decision is yet to be finalised,” the deputy CM said.

He further said Rs 5 crore will be spent on the celebrations and a special portal or slot system to book advance darshan tickets for VIPs and other guests visiting the temple is under consideration.

“For the time being, we have stopped Antaralaya darshanam. An exercise is on to find an undisputed way to allow VIPs with reference and recommendation letters from ministers, MLAs and MPs,” he added.

District collector Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, and temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottu Satyanarayana SDMSD Dasara festivities Dilli Rao Kanthi Rana Tata
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp