300 kg of stale meat seized from five Vijayawada shops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following complaints of stale and stocked meat, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Sunday inspected five meat shops in various places and seized 300 kgs of stale meat.VMC veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS) Dr Ravi Chand along with his team inspected the shops in Machavaram, BRTS road, Prakash Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar.

During the inspection, Ravi Chand warned that fines will be imposed and criminal cases will be filed against traders for indulging in illegal practices keeping public health at risk. According to an official release, the stale meat was stocked by the meat traders to sell on Sunday in view of high demand during the weekends. The civic body officials also urged the public to stay alert while purchasing meat.

They asked the public to immediately inform the officials concerned if they come across such illegal practices.“This is the third week we have carried out surprise inspections on meat shops. The traders are taking advantage of gullible customers and making money by keeping their health at risk. Stringent action will be initiated against violators,” Ravi Chand said.

