Identify municipal teachers’ issues and resolve: Mayor to leaders of Unions 

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on Wednesday called on leaders of teachers’ unions and urged them to identify and resolve the grievances of teachers working at municipal schools.

Published: 08th September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on Wednesday called on leaders of teachers’ unions and urged them to identify and resolve the grievances of teachers working at municipal schools.

As many as 23 representatives from a total of 11 teachers’ unions attended the meeting. During the meeting, Bhagya Lakshmi said she will try to resolve any problem brought to her attention in writing and added that she would contact the ministers and officials concerned to address the issues.

Four school assistants were promoted as panel grade principals. As soon as the State government announced the promotion schedule for municipal teachers, 10 secondary grade teachers were promoted as school assistants and one as LFL principal with immediate effect. Around 250 education volunteers were appointed to provide quality education to students.

Issues related to increment arrear bills pending with the municipal corporation, group insurance scheme (GIS) for retired teachers, half salary pending bills, notional increment arrear bills prior to 2010, CPS amount prior to Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) account, Telugu scholars promotions, notional increments for 398 special teachers were also discussed during the meeting.VMC Additional Commissioner (general) M Syamala was also present.

