Aditya Institutions students excel in NEET UG 2022 in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 20 ranks in the All India level in the NEET UG-2022, two are from Andhra Pradesh and one is a student of Aditya Educational Institutions, said its secretary NK Deepak Reddy.

NV Sai Vaishnavi of the institute achieved 15th rank in all India open category and the first rank in the Telugu States under girls category by securing 706 out of 720 marks. G Surya Sai Teja got 32nd rank by securing 690 out of 720 marks.

It got 15th, 32nd, 571st, 815th, 1,277th and 1,296th all-India ranks. Chairman Dr N Sesha Reddy said Aditya Institutions are standing as a pioneer in the education field.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Deepak Reddy said admissions for NEET long-term coaching are in progress at Gangaraju Nagar, Kakinada and Marikavalasa in Vizag.

